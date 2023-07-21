Teenage lifeguards save little girl's life in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Owensboro is shining a light on the heroic efforts of two teenage lifeguards.
Carson Tate, a first year lifeguard at Combest Pool, was on duty last Wednesday when a camper went under.
“The young camper was in a hard spot to see. Luckily one of the day camp supervisors spotted her out and told Shelby to go check on her,” Carson says.
Shelby Yeager is in her second year of working as a lifeguard. But this was a first for her. “I jumped in the water and she was just kind of limp,” Shelby says.
Shelby pulled the young girl out of the water unresponsive. That’s when the two high school heroes band together.
“I ran over there and did rescue breathing and she did compressions,” Carson tells 44News.
“It was pretty scary. I mean, I remember my training kicked in,” Shelby says.
The two did exactly what they were taught and revived the camper poolside.
“Oh my gosh, I couldn’t be more proud of these two staff members. They really are heroes. They made sure that a young lady could go home to her family that night,” says Amanda Rogers, City of Owensboro Parks and Recreation Director.
Officials say the little girl is doing great.