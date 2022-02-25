Teens Arrested In Connection to Shooting Behind Big Lots

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, EPD was called to the area behind Big Lots on South Green River Rd. near Devonshire Gardens Apartments, for reports of several shots fired.
"There were actually several officers in the area who were pretty close so they responded rather quickly," said Sgt. Anna Gray, EPD Public Information Officer.
Witnesses were able to assist officers in identifying a group of teens in the area suspected to be involved.
"Officers approached the juveniles, there were actually two different groups," said Sgt. Gray. "both groups were eventually detained by officers and one juvenile actually had a gun on their person."
A second gun was found at the scene along with bullet holes and minor damage to the back side of the Big Lots building. Gun shell casings were also found on the ground.
According to EPD the group of teens shot their guns towards the building and several residents in the Devonshire Gardens Apartments heard the shots fired.
"It's a bit nerve wracking cause this area has always felt pretty safe," said Ellise O'Reilly, a resident in the area. "it sucks that that's the state of things. Kids have access to that and that it's something that they're doing probably to feel strong but also that it's somewhat of a game as well."
No injuries were reported. At this time the motive is unknown.
The teens are facing various charges connected to the shooting.
44News will continue to keep you updated as this is still an on-going investigation.