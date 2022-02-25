 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Teens Arrested In Connection to Shooting Behind Big Lots

  • Updated
  • 0

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, EPD was called to the area behind Big Lots on South Green River Rd. near Devonshire Gardens Apartments, for reports of several shots fired. 

"There were actually several officers in the area who were pretty close so they responded rather quickly," said Sgt. Anna Gray, EPD Public Information Officer. 

Witnesses were able to assist officers in identifying a group of teens in the area suspected to be involved. 

"Officers approached the juveniles, there were actually two different groups," said Sgt. Gray. "both groups were eventually detained by officers and one juvenile actually had a gun on their person."

A second gun was found at the scene along with bullet holes and minor damage to the back side of the Big Lots building. Gun shell casings were also found on the ground. 

According to EPD the group of teens shot their guns towards the building and several residents in the Devonshire Gardens Apartments heard the shots fired. 

"It's a bit nerve wracking cause this area has always felt pretty safe," said Ellise O'Reilly, a resident in the area. "it sucks that that's the state of things. Kids have access to that and that it's something that they're doing probably to feel strong but also that it's somewhat of a game as well." 

No injuries were reported. At this time the motive is unknown. 

The teens are facing various charges connected to the shooting. 

44News will continue to keep you updated as this is still an on-going investigation. 

