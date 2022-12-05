Tell City K9 officer retires after 7 years

Piko, a Tell City K9 officer is calling it a career after spending 7 of his dog years serving the community. The Tell City and Perry County communities honored the officer for his service.
According to the Tell City Police Department, Piko was involved in many drug busts over the years, resulting in 44 ounces of meth being seized along with marijuana, heroin, more than 1,200 illegal pills, and cocaine.
His handler was Detective Jason Shadwick.
Piko will get to enjoy family life with the Shadwick family now that he's retired from the police department.