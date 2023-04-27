Tell City man facing multiple charges, including rape and child pornography

TELL CITY, In. (WEVV) — A criminal investigation has led to the arrest of a Tell City man, according to police.
Detectives arrested 42 year-old Christopher Sommer and charged him with rape, possession of child pornography, sexual battery, criminal confinement, and battery with a deadly weapon.
In January, the Tell City Police Department began a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual assault and developed probable cause to arrest Sommer.
Sommer was booked in the Perry County Detention Center.