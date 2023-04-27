 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tell City man facing multiple charges, including rape and child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
42 year-old Christopher Sommer
El'Agance Shemwell

TELL CITY, In. (WEVV) — A criminal investigation has led to the arrest of a Tell City man, according to police. 

Detectives arrested 42 year-old Christopher Sommer and charged him with rape, possession of child pornography, sexual battery, criminal confinement, and battery with a deadly weapon.

In January, the Tell City Police Department began a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual assault and developed probable cause to arrest Sommer. 

Sommer was booked in the Perry County Detention Center.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you