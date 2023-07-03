Tell City officer killed in shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital

UPDATE (10:40AM)
More information has been released by Indiana State Police in the shooting death of an Tell City Police Department officer.
ISP said on July 2nd, Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn was investigating a domestic dispute between a female victim and 34-year-old Sean Hubert of Tell City.
The victim was at Perry County Memorial Hospital for her injuries when Sgt. Glenn spoke to the victim. Sgt. Glenn and other officers left the hospital looking for Hubert.
Early Monday morning, the victim told hospital staff that Hubert was heading there. Tell City Police, Perry County Sheriff's Office, and Cannelton Police responded to the hospital. Sgt. Glenn made contact with Hubert and attempted to arrest him. He refused to comply. She tried to use the taser on him but it was ineffective. During a struggle, Hubert pulled out a gun and shot Sgt. Glenn. Officers returned fire and shot Hubert. Both passed away at the scene from their injuries.
Investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.
FROM EARLIER REPORTS...
Sgt. Glenn has been with the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff's Office for 20 years.
Hospital remains closed except to emergency services. Investigation remains ongoing at this time.