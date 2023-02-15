 Skip to main content
Tell City Police Department gets $6,000 in body camera funding

Megan DiVenti

The Tell City Police Department announced this week they received a $6,000 dollar grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. 

We're told this will help equip 18 officers with body cameras.  

The grant money comes from the Criminal Justice Reform Bill which provides reimbursement funding for their existing body camera program. 

"As we continue to find ways to enhance our technology and increase our efficiency and transparency," says TCPD. "We regularly pursue grant funding at every level to accomplish our goals!

