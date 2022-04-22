Tell City Police Department gets $6,000 in body camera funding

The Tell City Police Department in Tell City, Indiana, says it's received $6,000 in funding for its body camera program.
The department says it received the funds for its body camera program from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The funds themselves were made available through the Criminal Justice Reform Bill known as House Bill 1006, according to TCPD.
"As we continue to find ways to enhance our technology and increase our efficiency and transparency, we regularly pursue grant funding at every level to accomplish our goals," a statement from TCPD said.
TCPD says the funds will provide body cameras that can capture high-definition recordings for 18 officers.