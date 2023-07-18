Tell City Police honors fallen Marion County Deputy

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV)--Tell City Police are helping to honor the life of a Marion County Deputy killed in the line of duty.
As tradition has it, an officer from the last agency in the State of Indiana to have lost an officer in the line of duty shall carry the thin blue line during the funeral procession to present to the agency mourning the loss of their fallen officer.
Tell City officer Ash Meserve attended the funeral service Monday evening for Deputy John Durm in Indianapolis.
Durm was killed in by a murder suspect one week ago when the suspect was able to get the chains from his handcuffs around the Deputy's neck, choking him to death.
Indiana State Police carried the flag to Tell City following the line of duty death of Trooper Aaron Smith.
TCPD Officer Meserve paid honors on behalf of the Tell City Police Department in Monday's service following the death of Sergeant Heather Glenn.
Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty while responding to Perry County Memorial Hospital in reference to a domestic dispute.