Tell City Wendy's donating 100% of Wednesday's proceeds to family of Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — On July 19th only, the Tell City Wendy's will donate 100% of proceeds from all purchases made to the family of Sgt. Heather Glenn.
There has been an outpouring from the community as people were even dropping off donations yesterday and placing orders to pick up for today.
44News spoke with Wendy’s District Leader, Rhonda Cuellar, on how Sgt. Glenn impacted the community.
“She had several different impacts on everybody. From playing with kids, to rescuing animals, to helping the elderly. Anybody that needed help she was always the first to be there," Cuellar says.
Sgt. Glenn sadly lost their life in the line of duty on July 3rd, and we remember her for her 20 years of service She set an example in the community for women in law enforcement, serving as the first full-time female officer at the Tell City Police Department, also with experience at the Perry County sheriff's office.
44News spoke with Chief Derrick Lawalin on why people should give back Wednesday.
“Well this family has certainly done so much for this community and it’s a great opportunity for them, for our community to honor their daughter and give back to them," Chief Lawalin says.
The Tell City Police Department was devastated to lose her. Her service made a difference in many people's lives, and it's our turn to give back.
This fundraiser runs all the way to midnight so there is plenty of time to come down and grab a treat.