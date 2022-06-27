Temporary water shutoffs briefly affect local businesses in Downtown Jasper

Construction in Downtown Jasper is well underway today to revitalize the Courthouse Square.
It’s all part of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.
The plan aims to revamp the Jasper square, which hasn’t seen significant reinvestment in decades.
Construction began earlier this summer and officials hope to have half the square finished by Thanksgiving.
Until then, the city says accessibility to local businesses on the square shouldn’t be interrupted.
On Monday, crews worked on the water lines, temporarily shutting off water for seven blocks.
Water was shut off from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Some businesses were unaffected, while others saw minor hour alterations.
Work on the water line is expected to be completed by July 4th. Phase one will begin afterwards, which includes breaking ground on the Northeast Quadrant of the square.
Local businesses along Main Street say they’re looking forward to the pedestrian-friendly design that aims to make the square more desirable for shoppers and socializers.