Tennessee fugitive arrested by Evansville Police after firing a gun on Dress Plaza

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - A Tennessee fugitive wanted for gun related charges is now in custody, after a scary situation in downtown Evansville.

Police were called to Dress Plaza along Riverside Drive just before 11:30 P.M. Tuesday night, after a shirtless man was reported shooting a gun in the area.

The shots caused visitors on the riverfront to evacuate.

A traffic stop was conducted a short time later, where they arrested Khalil Titington, and found him in possession of the same gun.

Titington is charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and has since been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

