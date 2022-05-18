Tennessee men arrested in connection to violent robbery in Owensboro

Two Tennessee men have been arrested in connection to a violent robbery and home invasion that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says 34-year-old Dustin Parks an 27-year-old Stephen Jurkowski were arrested in their hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday in connection to the robbery, which happened back on May 4.
As we previously reported, 31-year-old Rebecca Madonia of Danville, Kentucky, was already arrested in connection to the home invasion/robbery, which happened at a residence on Shawnee Drive in Owensboro.
The victim said he was restrained and assaulted in his home by two men and a woman. Police say the victim suffered multiple broken bones and other internal injuries in the incident.
Both Parks and Jurkowski are being held on OPD warrants for charges of robbery, assault, strangulation, and burglary. OPD says they are awaiting extradition.