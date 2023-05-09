Tepe Park Neighborhood Association offering funding for neighborhood improvement projects

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)- If you have an idea to make the Tepe park neighborhood a little better for everyone, the Tepe Park Neighborhood Association wants to hear from you.
The Neighborhood Action Project funding will soon be available for applicants who want to fund a project. The money is meant to help people who have an idea to do things like start a community garden, build a free little library, or start a new business to benefit the community.
The association will be discussing the funding and the possible projects at its next monthly meeting, coming up May 15, 2023. There will be applications available at the meeting. The meetings are held Mondays at 6:30 at the Tepe Park Clubhouse located at 1212 South Garvin.
Last year, the association handed out a total of $10,000 to 14 successful applicants.