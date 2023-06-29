Tepe Park to hold Luau & Watergun Blast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--If you're kids are looking for some fun in the sun, this is just the event!
The Tepe Park Neighborhood Association says they will host a Luau and Watergun Blast next month.
The event kicks off July 8th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tepe Park (1212 S. Garvin Street).
We're told water guns will be provided and there will be barbeque and ice cream sundaes.
Organizers say there will also be prize giveaways and fun for all ages.
In the case of bad weather, the event will be held July 15th.