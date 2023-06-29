 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 105 to 110 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the
Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and
east of a line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Tepe Park to hold Luau & Watergun Blast

Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--If you're kids are looking for some fun in the sun, this is just the event!

The Tepe Park Neighborhood Association says they will host a Luau and Watergun Blast next month. 

The event kicks off July 8th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tepe Park (1212 S. Garvin Street).

We're told water guns will be provided and there will be barbeque and ice cream sundaes. 

Organizers say there will also be prize giveaways and fun for all ages. 

In the case of bad weather, the event will be held July 15th.

