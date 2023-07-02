Tesla delivered a record number of cars last quarter, beating expectations

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHERN WARRICK...EAST CENTRAL VANDERBURGH...SOUTHWESTERN
SPENCER AND NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON COUNTIES...

At 303 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were near Boonville and near
Kasson, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport,
Melody Hill, Eureka and Tennyson.

This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following counties, in Indiana, Posey, and Vanderburgh. In western
Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain per hour, with locally heavy rain incoming and
poised to repeat over the same areas. Localized flooding is
expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Uniontown, Kasson, and Blairsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Tesla delivered a record number of cars last quarter, beating expectations

Tesla beat expectations in the second quarter of 2023, announcing Sunday it produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000.

 Patrick Pleul/dpa/Zuma Press

New York (CNN) — Tesla beat expectations in the second quarter of 2023, announcing Sunday it produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000.

The majority of production and deliveries were the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, with 460,211 produced and 446,915 delivered. The electric car maker produced 19,489 of the higher-priced Model X and Model S and delivered 19,225.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said it was a “trophy case quarter” for the company, adding “Tesla bears,” or pessimistic Tesla investors, will be sent back into “hibernation mode.”

It was a record for deliveries, though widely expected. Wall Street had predicted about 447,000 deliveries, Ives said.

In April, Tesla cut prices for the fifth time since January, slashing costs between 2% and nearly 6% as the US expects to limit EV tax credits.

“Price cuts implemented early in 2023 have paid major dividends for Musk & Co. as demand appears to remain very strong and production efficiencies have allowed for the massive deliveries beat this quarter,” Ives said.

The figures are a significant jump from this time last year. In the second quarter 2022, Tesla reported 254,695 deliveries and produced 258,580.

In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla produced about 441,00 vehicles and delivered about 423,000.

Tesla has set a target of 1.8 million deliveries this year, Reuters reported.

The company will post its financial results for the second quarter on July 19.

