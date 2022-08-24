 Skip to main content
That's What She Said discusses their upcoming debut at KC's Timeout Lounge

That's What She Said
Tommy Mason

A newly formed Tri-State based band is excited to announce their debut performance, at one of the area's biggest venues.

Two members of the band "That's What She Said" joined 44News This Morning to discuss this weekend's show, as well as the motivation one had in forming a new band after 30 years of performing.

T.J. Tanoos and Lakyn Kingrey will join fellow band-mates at KC's Timeout Lounge this Saturday, August 27.

Tanoos also shared the challenges many local bands faced during the beginning of the pandemic, and how the music scene has become more active in more recent months.

