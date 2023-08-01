The 40th annual National Night Out event is happening around the tristate tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The 40th annual "National Night Out" event is happening tonight in Evansville at the C.K. Newsome Community Center. Local law enforcement in the tri-state have come together to create an opportunity for the community to see they're just "regular people" like everyone else.
There are indoor and outdoor activities for children to be a part of as many demonstrations were brought to the event. Some of these included the K-9 team, narcotics unit, bomb squad, and so much more.
Many companies and organizations also set-up booths for the community to walk around and get to know.
The purpose of this event is to educate and familiarize the public with specific jobs in the area.
The event is taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m.