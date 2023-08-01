The 40th annual National Night Out event is happening around the tristate tonight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

The 40th annual National Night Out event is happening around the tristate tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville National Night out returns in August
Megan DiVenti

Local law enforcement have banded together for the 40th annual National Night Out event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The 40th annual "National Night Out" event is happening tonight in Evansville at the C.K. Newsome Community Center. Local law enforcement in the tri-state have come together to create an opportunity for the community to see they're just "regular people" like everyone else. 

There are indoor and outdoor activities for children to be a part of as many demonstrations were brought to the event. Some of these included the K-9 team, narcotics unit, bomb squad, and so much more. 

Many companies and organizations also set-up booths for the community to walk around and get to know. 

The purpose of this event is to educate and familiarize the public with specific jobs in the area. 

The event is taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

