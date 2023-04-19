 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN
KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

The Benadryl challenge on Tik Tok leads to the death of a teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
What Americans think of a TikTok ban

Half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok.

 MclittleStock/Adobe Stock

A 13-year-old in Ohio dies after participating in a social media challenge where you consume as many Benadryl tablets as you can.

An urgent alert for parents tonight, about a deadly Tik Tok challenge, that teens are participating in. 

The Benadryl challenge, has teens consuming 12-to-14 Benadryl tablets at a time. It recently killed a 13-year-old in Ohio after he attempted the challenge.

Doctors say parents need to sit down with their kids tonight and explain the dangers. 

By taking that many tablets at one time, it can have serious and often dangerous consequences. 

"You can overdose on Benadryl. If you take enough to where you are too sleepy, they can go to sleep and they can quit breathing," said Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Medicine Physician at Ascension St. Vincent. "If you take too much, then you kind of go past that sleepy stage and you go into this hyper-excitable other end of the spectrum where everything is kind of hyped up and really amped up. At that point the Benadryl can cause your heart to go into a fatal rhythm."

This is just one of hundreds of Tik Tok challenges teens are being exposed to. From cinnamon to tide pods, many of these have harmful effects and young adults should avoid experimenting with them.

"I think these trends happen because social media and kids and they sometimes get bored so they are like what can we do around our house," said Dr. Kahre. "Kids think its over the counter, and it cant be that harmful."

Parents are advised to sit down and talk to their children about what they are exposed to online and the dangers that can come from it. That's something that Newburgh Mom, Gretchen Dimmett says she has done with her daughter.

"I have a daughter who is 15 years old and its just so scary to think about things like that cause you want to trust your kids and put every bit of faith you can into them," said Dimmett. "But there's always something that's lurking out there that could cause them harm."

We reached out to officials with Tik Tok and they tell 44news, their hearts go out to the family of the 13-year-old and say that once they are aware of dangerous content they try to take it down as soon as possible. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you