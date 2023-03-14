 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Cathedral Church in Evansville held a drive thru food pantry

  • Updated
  • 0

For two hours, The Cathedral Church held a drive thru food pantry for those in need.

For two hours today, hundreds of cars lined North First Avenue in both directions as members of the Cathedral Church in Evansville handed out several hundred food boxes filled with canned goods, meat, eggs and other non-perishable items. 

"There's a lot of people hurting right now, you know the economy is kind of rough and people are just struggling," said James Wells, Pastor at the Cathedral. 

Inflation is gobbling up more and more families income. For many families, money runs out faster than it used to which means they can't afford staple items for family meals. 

"You wish people weren't in the shape they were in," said Pastor Wells. 

The Cathedral Church holds the drive thru food pantry the second Tuesday of every month. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you