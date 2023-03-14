The Cathedral Church in Evansville held a drive thru food pantry

For two hours today, hundreds of cars lined North First Avenue in both directions as members of the Cathedral Church in Evansville handed out several hundred food boxes filled with canned goods, meat, eggs and other non-perishable items.
"There's a lot of people hurting right now, you know the economy is kind of rough and people are just struggling," said James Wells, Pastor at the Cathedral.
Inflation is gobbling up more and more families income. For many families, money runs out faster than it used to which means they can't afford staple items for family meals.
"You wish people weren't in the shape they were in," said Pastor Wells.
The Cathedral Church holds the drive thru food pantry the second Tuesday of every month.