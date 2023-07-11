The Chloe Randolph Organization needs donations for their backpack and school supplies drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Chloe Randolph Organization is giving those who can afford supplies a chance to help those who can’t, with their third annual back to school supply drive.
As much as kids don’t want to hear it, we are about one month away from being back to school, and school supplies will be added to the shopping list for those who can afford it.
44News spoke with Executive Director & Domestic Violence Advocate, Kristie Randolph, on one of the many reasons for the need for donations, “We have teachers, that people don’t know, that help kids throughout the year with school supplies, with other things. So we just want the kids to be successful going back to school.”
The organization has also proven itself to be a great community partner by branching outside its mission of helping victims of domestic abuse to help others in the area who are struggling. They want to bring awareness to their organization with events like this, so they can work towards their goal of a domestic violence shelter.
Many other Henderson locations will also be helping with the drive like MIDAS, Toddy Todd State Farm, German American Bank, and participating Dollar Generals.
44News spoke with Toddy Todd State Farm Employee, Amy Bender, on what kids go through without the necessary supplies, “ I know it’s so hard for kids to be in school these days, number one. And number two, to go and know that you don’t have what you need, it’s just that added anxiety. Because none of us know what most kids are going through.”
The drive is currently underway now and gives you the chance to drop off all the standard school supplies kids need to be successful in the classroom.
The donation items needed are:
Markers, crayons, pencils, erasers, highlighters, pocket folders, loose leaf paper, glue sticks, colored pencils, scissors, dry erase markers, Kleenex, paper towels, composition notebooks, crayon boxes, and backpacks.
Monetary donations are also welcomed to cover kids' school fees.
The last day for donations is August 1st, and you can drop your donations at the Chloe Randolph Office or the many other locations that are helping out.
If you can not help with this event, the Chloe Randolph Organization will have a golf scramble on August 30th at the Henderson Country club. Toddy Todd State Farm and the Chloe Randolph Organization are also partnering for their first ever 5k Butterfly Run on October 21st.