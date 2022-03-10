The City of Jasper Advances in the "Strongest Town Contest"

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The City of Jasper Advances in the "Strongest Town Contest"

  • Updated
  • 0
Jasper Moving on to the Elite Eight in the "Strongest Towns" Contest
Tommy Mason

The Dubois County city of Jasper is moving up in the polling for the "Strongest Town Contest."

The city advanced in a head-to-head showdown with Brighton, Michigan recently and is now moving on to the Elite Eight round, where the city faces off with Champaign, Illinois.

Starting next Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 Hoosiers can vote or spread the word about the contest with the hashtag "Jasper Strong 2022."

Those participating in the contest will share five photos of their community, explaining why they think the images demonstrate the strength and resilience of each.

A link to the "Strongest Town Contest" can be found by clicking on this link.