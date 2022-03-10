The City of Jasper Advances in the "Strongest Town Contest"

The Dubois County city of Jasper is moving up in the polling for the "Strongest Town Contest."
The city advanced in a head-to-head showdown with Brighton, Michigan recently and is now moving on to the Elite Eight round, where the city faces off with Champaign, Illinois.
Starting next Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 Hoosiers can vote or spread the word about the contest with the hashtag "Jasper Strong 2022."
Those participating in the contest will share five photos of their community, explaining why they think the images demonstrate the strength and resilience of each.
A link to the "Strongest Town Contest" can be found by clicking on this link.