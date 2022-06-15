The city of Jasper announces closures for the Juneteenth holiday

Jasper city leaders announced several closures in accordance with observing the upcoming Juneteenth federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved black Americans.
The Jasper City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20.
The streets department and all utilities administrative offices will also be closed on that day.
The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery site will also be closed on Saturday June 18.
Trash and recycling pickups scheduled for June 20th will also be pushed back to the next day.