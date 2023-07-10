The community of Tell City said their final goodbyes to Sergeant Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — The community of Tell city has banded together to show their love and support for Sergeant Heather Glenn. I've been here all day and the emotions continue to rise as it's only been one week since Sergeant Heather Glenn passed in the line of duty.
It has been said by all that her charisma and bravery were always values she lived by. She was a woman who was selfless to the end, constantly protecting the community she loved her whole life.
Chris Cail, the Mayor of Tell City, says “I want you to think of something Heather has done for you or maybe for someone else. I want you to go out in the community and do that.”
Sergeant Heather Glenn has left a mark on this city that will never be erased. Her constant kindness has become an inspiration for many.
She devoted herself to making a difference. Emotions were at an all time high today as many memories were shared during the service.
Her diary from her teenage years was even brought to light as she once wrote, “A lot of people act like they can’t wait to get out of Tell City. I, myself, don’t want to leave Tell City. I know Tell City might not have a lot of things to do, but it’s the people that make it loving.”
After the hour and a half service ended, the procession began here at Tell City High School. The first stop was at Main and Mozart, where her vehicle is still parked. Here, officers performed the final 10-42, which is an out of service call to dispatch.
The second point was along State Route 37 as the Garrison flag was streamed for all to see. Finally, the procession ended at Greenwood Cemetery where Sergeant Heather Glenn was laid to rest.