The EPD had their monthly "Walking Wednesday" today in Akin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "Walking Wednesday" is back as the Evansville Police Department has come out to Akin Park to talk to members of the community. I had the opportunity to walk alongside them today, and there was nothing but laughter and shared stories with residents all throughout.
For the past three years now, the Evansville Police Department has taken it into their own hands to get out of their vehicles and make a personal connection with the community. They aim to show people they’re human just like everyone else.
Evansville resident, Richard Yeager, says “This is the first time I’ve been involved in it or seen it, and I really appreciate it. I appreciate what they’re doing for our community and neighborhood.”
Once the law enforcement began this monthly event, it showed them even more about the people they protect here in Evansville.
The impact of events like these has only created more moments for relationships to be made. The law enforcement is thankful for the chance to do it.
"Walking Wednesday" continues to be a huge hit within the community. Be sure to take the moment to connect with your local law enforcement next month for this event.