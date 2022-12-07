The Evansville Boys & Girls Club celebrates 65th birthday

The Evansville Boys and Girls Club celebrated 65 years of making a difference in serving the community.
Collectively, The Boys and Girls Club, originally known as The Boys Club, has a runtime of 150 years. Making it the oldest non-profit organization in America. They're also known as the largest youth service agency residing in 19 countries and every state in the U.S.
We spoke with Executive Director, Ron Ryan, on what the organization means to him, “Seeing the smiles on their faces and the things that we could do for them from 20 years ago to even 65 years ago, to what we’re doing for kids in our community now, it’s night and day. And I just feel very proud to be a part of it.”
The Boys and Girls Club has many clubs for children of all ranges to get involved in. Programs such as financial literacy, music, art, etc. The list continues as there is something for everybody.
They shared hopes of a career center being built and expanding to more neighborhoods as soon as next year. The bottom line for them is to serve more children in the community.
To donate for the 65th birthday campaign you can check out their website, call, or even stop by The Boys and Girls Club itself. Any amount is well needed and greatly appreciated.