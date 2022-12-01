The 'Find A Way' event hosted by Mattingly Charities gets underway tonight at the Victory Theater

Mattingly Charities and their 2022 Find A Way event gets underway this evening.
The charity had to slim down presentations in the past, but will return tonight with a full compliment of guests.
The list of attendees includes singer/songwriters Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, and Jeffrey Steel, with host and XM Radio talent Storme Warren.
Mattingly Charities supports organizations who provide educational advancement, social development and athletic programs to under-served young people in Evansville.
The Find A Way even begins at 7:00 P.M.
Tickets can be purchased through the Evansville Victory Theater box office, which can be reached by clicking on this link.