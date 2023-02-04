The first ever Owensboro Mac & Cheese Throwdown

Starting this Sunday through Feb. 11th, 20 restaurants in Owensboro will host, for the first time ever, Mac & Cheese Throwdown.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created “Burger Week” in 2021 to help restaurants struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. And the “who makes the best burger?” The contest became so popular that it will return for a third year in March.
The new Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition liked the idea so much that it is creating different food competitions each month, starting with the Owensboro Mac & Cheese Throwdown.
We spoke with Ben Skiadas, one of the founders of the coalition on what he looks forward to with this competition, “Really excited to get our first event off the ground, the food and beverage coalition has a lot of loft goals for this year. Um 12 events going throughout the year. One a month. I look forward to seeing all the creativity out of all the other competitors and all the further events.”
A panel of judges will select the “best” and “most creative” mac & cheese, and the restaurants or bars that win can use it in their advertising for a year. Customers can also vote on a People’s Choice Award.
For more information on the festival and how to vote, you can visit Do Inc’s Facebook page at facebook.com/whatareyoudoinc.