The Foundry Center for the Arts to host monthly paint sessions

The Foundry Center for the Arts will host two painting sessions for the community this week.
The event will take place at the Taproom at Myriad Brewing Company in Newburgh Thursday, February 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event costs $25 dollars and includes all materials and instructions.
All ages are welcome to attend, but space is limited.
Myriad Brewing is located at 8245 High Pointe Drive Newburgh, IN 47630.
If you're unable to attend that evening, there will be another opportunity to paint Saturday, February 18th at Roast in Henderson from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The coffee shop is located at 135 Second Street Henderson, KY 42420.
Proceeds from the paint sessions will go towards the Foundry Center for the Arts which aims to bring out the creativity in everyone.