The heat continues and medical physicians are worried for the safety of athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The heat continues to be a battle here in the tristate, and many medical physicians are concerned for the safety of our athletes.
Doctor Justis Stolz, a sports medicine physician, says “As wet bulb globe temperatures increase, humidity increases as well. Athletes then have an increased risk of heat stroke. Heat stroke and heat illnesses in general are 100% preventable.”
Medical professionals are informing coaches, parents, and fans to stay alert and watch for the signs of heat illness - like cramps, increased exhaustion, and fatigue.
A new method of calculating the true heat outside is called wet globe temperature - measuring not only just the heat index, but also the temperature, humidity, wind, and direct solar radiation from the sun.
Teams are preparing to take on the heat as games are still set for action all over the tri-state.
