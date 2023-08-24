 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The heat continues and medical physicians are worried for the safety of athletes

princeton football cowan
Joe Downs

The dangerous conditions of the heat have medical physicians concerned for our athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The heat continues to be a battle here in the tristate, and many medical physicians are concerned for the safety of our athletes.

Doctor Justis Stolz, a sports medicine physician, says “As wet bulb globe temperatures increase, humidity increases as well. Athletes then have an increased risk of heat stroke. Heat stroke and heat illnesses in general are 100% preventable.”

Medical professionals are informing coaches, parents, and fans to stay alert and watch for the signs of heat illness - like cramps, increased exhaustion, and fatigue.

A new method of calculating the true heat outside is called wet globe temperature - measuring not only just the heat index, but also the temperature, humidity, wind, and direct solar radiation from the sun.

Teams are preparing to take on the heat as games are still set for action all over the tri-state.

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on any delays or postponements of games for tomorrow night.

