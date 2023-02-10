The Hesters are this week's Hometown Heroes

A father and daughter duo have beat the odds time and time again.
But now, they are facing a new challenge together.
"We joke even though we don't have the same DNA, she is 100 percent my daughter," says Ben Hester, Dad.
Sometimes life gets hard, but for some it gets a bit tougher.
"She had neuroblastoma, stage 4, it was in her left leg and abdomen," says Hester.
9-year-old Kennedy Hester is a 4th grader in Evansville.
Before she turned one, she was facing a difficult diagnosis.
"I believe she had 6 to 8 rounds of chemotherapy that she had to take."
Although not related by blood, Ben and Kennedy had more in common than they thought.
"I was diagnosed in 1998 with osteosarcoma in my left arm, and started treatment almost immediately," says Hester.
Ben is also a survivor of pediatric cancer, enduring his battle at the age of 14 with around 18 rounds of chemotherapy.
"I feel like I know both sides of it," says Hester. "As a child who went through it and was old enough to know, and as a parent even, though I didn't go through it with her, I've seen it now, I can understand with any sort of sickness how much you worry for your child."
Both Ben and Kennedy know firsthand how difficult it was to get through those hard time, but that's why they are planning to do something pretty incredible very soon.
Come April 29th, both Kennedy and her dad will rappel down the 9-story CenterPoint Energy building as part of Granted's "Over the Edge."
"I thought it would be cool to rappel off the side of the building and it's so high," says Kennedy Hester.
The team so far has raised a little over $900 towards helping other kids fighting their own battles.
Kennedy even asking for money towards the cause for her upcoming 10th birthday.
And once the moment comes, they will face a new challenge, but this one will be exciting.
"For us knowing this is not just for fun, this is for a worthy cause makes it more meaningful."