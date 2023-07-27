 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The high temperatures are causing many people to experience heat stroke and heat exhaustion

  • Updated
  • 0
High temperatures are causing people to suffer from heat related illnesses

The extreme heat and humidity are hazardous for anyone outside and can lead to serious illnesses.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Out of all the extreme weather conditions, heat is the most deadly. 

It kills more people in the U.S. than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined. 

The first thing you need to do is watch for signs of heat exhaustion. 

They include headaches, dizziness, symptoms of being lethargic, and a general feeling of unwell.

If that happens, get out of the heat and into the shade or indoors before it's too late. 

Dr. Kailyn Kahre, the EMS Medical Director for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, says, "We've had a handful of people who have gotten heat stroke and come in here unresponsive or not acting right and their body temperatures are way elevated above 104, 105."

If you think you are having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Every second counts. 

44News spoke with local hospitals today who say they have extra staff on standby and expect to see an influx of patients. 

