The high temperatures are causing many people to experience heat stroke and heat exhaustion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Out of all the extreme weather conditions, heat is the most deadly.
It kills more people in the U.S. than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined.
The first thing you need to do is watch for signs of heat exhaustion.
They include headaches, dizziness, symptoms of being lethargic, and a general feeling of unwell.
If that happens, get out of the heat and into the shade or indoors before it's too late.
Dr. Kailyn Kahre, the EMS Medical Director for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, says, "We've had a handful of people who have gotten heat stroke and come in here unresponsive or not acting right and their body temperatures are way elevated above 104, 105."
If you think you are having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
Every second counts.
44News spoke with local hospitals today who say they have extra staff on standby and expect to see an influx of patients.