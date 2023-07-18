The impact abuse has on young victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As we first reported earlier this month, a local sex crime victim's advocacy group says that sexual assaults and molestation reports are on the rise in the tri-state. There are local resources that can help victims cope with the trauma that can stick around for years after the abuse.
Among the resources that can help victims, there's free counseling, support groups, shelters, and advocacy groups like Holly's House, that can make sure accusers are brought to justice.
"Those Adverse Childhood Experiences called ACEs they can be anything from emotional abuse to physical abuse, sexual abuse, they can do with the household dysfunction," said Kristine Cordts, Executive Director of Holly's House.
ACEs occur before a victim is 18 years old. It can have a lasting impact for years, leading to numerous issues such as risks of injury, chronic diseases, and is the leading cause of death such as cancer, diabetes and suicide.
"We have more teen pregnancies with kids with higher degrees of aces that have had this type of abuse," said Cordts. "We've had less kids completing school, finishing high school, and as adults its even more of an impact."
Prevention and prevention education will help victims in the long run. It'll help empower victims to report abuse and teach them that hurting children is against the law.
"The more children learn about body safety and how to recognize unsafe behaviors and how to report those, the better because we believe, every child deserves the right to grow up safe," said Cordts.
If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, you can report it directly to holly's house. You can go to their website for ways to help with the trauma and find ways to get treatment. All adults in Indiana are mandated reporters and must call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-556 if they witness or suspect abuse of a child.