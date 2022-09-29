The importance of checking your furnace yearly

According to officials checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences.
"When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville.
The National Fire Protection Association says heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.
Space heaters, the failure to clean equipment like your furnace and your oven are contributing factors to a house fire that is often overlooked.
A common occurrence for Evansville fire fighters last year.
"Chimney's that don't get clean and they get built up with grease soap and ovens that are dirty inside they catch fire." sad Captain Mike Russler from the Evansville Fire Department.
The presence of carbon monoxide is another concern. Which HVAC contractor's like Brackett Heating and Air are warning people to check their systems now before it's too late.
"People want carbon monoxide checked in their home, they want to make sure that there's no gas leak in their home," said Dickerson. "Now would be a great time since it's in between seasons and you know, so if you need a part changed we can do that before the weather gets bad and get you fixed up before it gets cold outside."
You can be proactive on your own as well, by investing in fire alarm detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
"Every home should have one." said Dickerson.
As they can help save a life.