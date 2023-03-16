The last Duncan brother set to play in March Madness

Before playing at the Division 1 level at the University of Vermont, Robin and his brothers Ernie and Everett Duncan were standouts in high school... but their love for Basketball began way before they took the floor at Harrison.
"We'd play outside for hours and just in love with this beautiful game of basketball and our dad was the focus," said Everett Duncan, Former Vermont Basketball player and Brother of Robin Duncan. "He's the best coach we've ever had."
"He just pushed us everyday. He homeschooled us with the purpose of being better basketball players so we would have a little more time of being in the gym," said Robin Duncan, Guard for the University of Vermont.
Robin's brother...Ernie Duncan was the first to go to Vermont with Everett then Robin to follow him. Even though his brothers were there, for Robin, Vermont still proved to be a perfect fit.
"They have great coaches, a great program, and an opportunity to win a conference tournament every year," said Nathan Fleenor, Head Coach at Harrison High School and former coach of the Duncan brothers.
"I don't think there was ever any discussion," said Bryan Speer, former coach of the Duncan brothers. "It wasn't one of those things where he didn't want to be in my brothers spotlight, he couldn't wait to get there and play with his brother."
"As he got there and we started achieving those things along with our team goals it just became more special," said Everett Duncan.
Vermont turned out to be a match made in heaven as Robin even got the chance to suit up alongside his brothers his freshman year.
"Especially when Ernie, he got hurt his freshman year, ended up redshirting cause he was injured and then as soon as that happened then it was like there might be a possibility I could play with Ernie if I do go to Vermont," said Robin Duncan. "That was just an unbelievable experience."
Not only did Robin and his brothers capture an America East title but the siblings became the first trio of brothers in NCAA history to take the court together in march madness. They even connected for a basket.
"He hit a three against Florida State which is just engraved in my mind," said Robin Duncan.
"It was just an honor to play in that moment in such a special game of college basketball," said Everett Duncan.
Vermont once again made the tournament with Robin now a 5th year senior. It'll be the last time a Duncan brother will take the floor at the top collegiate level. You can catch Robin Duncan as well as Evansville's own Dylan Penn when 15-seed Vermont takes on 2-seed Marquette on Friday at 1:45 p.m. on CBS 44.