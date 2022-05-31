The Masked Singer National Tour makes stop in Evansville

The Masked Singer National Tour made a stop in Evansville Tuesday night. The concert took place at the Old National Events Plaza.
Tuesday's show was a little different compared to the actual singing competition show, as the show was only filled with musical performances and there was only one special guest performer.
That special guest performer is no stranger to 44News, as viewers often start the day off watching the weather forecast.
“It’s a little different than what I do everyday, you know, I’m just talking into a camera but performing in front of a bunch of people it definitely was a little bit nerve wracking but it did help that I had on the boom box.” said Griffin Glasscock, 44News morning Meteorologist.
Glasscock disguised herself in a colorful boom box costumer and she sang one of her favorite songs, 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain.
Award winning singer, Natasha Beddingfield, also performed lighting up the crowd.