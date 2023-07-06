 Skip to main content
The mother of the victims in an accused drugging by babysitter describes the experience

Mother of children who took drugs while in the care of a babysitter talks about the traumatizing experience a day after the suspects court appearance.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A little over a week ago, police received a mother's distressed call from inside the home of 24 year old, Deana Byrd.

As a mother of five, Jessica Nervig found it increasingly difficult to find affordable childcare for all of her kids, which left her seeking friend's help. 

Nervig later regretted that decision after last week's events. 

Kids taken to hospital after babysitter accused of giving them pills, EPD says

Babysitter, Deana Byrd, was arrested on multiple drug and neglect charges after police found three unconscious children in Byrd's care. 

The mother of those three kids, Nervig, says she's taking it day by day and is trying to help her children overcome the traumatic event. 

Byrd's bond is set to $20,000. If she pays it, she'll have to attend drug probation. 

A no contact order with the children has also been issued. 

Byrd's next court appearance is on July 18th at 10 a.m.

Babysitter accused of giving pills to kids has court hearing

