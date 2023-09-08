The Oasis to host Boots & Beauties Mother-Son & Daddy-Daughter dances

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — Put on your boots and get ready for the Boots & Beauties Mother-Son & Daddy-Daughter dances this weekend.
The Oasis will host the events on Friday and Saturday.
The Mother-Son dance will kick off Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
There will be two Daddy-Daughter dances on Saturday. The first slot is for girls in Kindergarten through 4th grade from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The second slot is for girls in 5th grade and up from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person. The Oasis is located at 1105 S Stout St, Princeton, IN.