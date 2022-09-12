The Owensboro Symphony to present Annual Symphony Stroll

The Owensboro Symphony will host it's 3rd annual Symphony Stroll om Thursday, September 29th at 6:00 p.m.
The Stroll was created during the pandemic as a way for the community to enjoy live performances in a safe setting, and has now become an annual tradition.
"The Owensboro Symphony is very excited to offer this free community concert and we are very appreciative for the support of Jagoe Homes,” says Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony’s CEO.
Throughout the park, attendees can enjoy performances from the Owensboro Symphony's Percussion Ensemble, Brass Quintet, String Quartet and Jazz Trio.
The music will feature a broad array of many musical selections and styles, from Broadway to jazz to orchestral selections. Each stop on the Symphony Stroll will have signage with a QR code allowing attendees to view the event program.
New this year, is an additional performance by the String Quartet at 8 p.m. on the patio of Lure Seafood & Grille.
Veterans Boulevard will be closed for attendees to enjoy the music until 9 p.m.