The Peach Cobbler Factory to officially open Owensboro location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new dessert shop will soon open their doors to Tri-Staters looking for a sweet surprise.
The Peach Cobbler Factory plans to open Saturday, May 6th at their newest location in Owensboro.
First opened in 2013, the dessert shop grew from a location in Nashville, Tennessee to a franchise with locations in 17 states including Washington, D.C.
The Owensboro location is opening this weekend at 3245 Mount Moriah Avenue Suite 1.
The Peach Cobbler Factory is known for serving its namesake in a cup with ice cream.
Additional cobbler flavors include strawberry peach, honey apple, sweet potato pecan, cherry, blackberry peach, and caramel apple.
The shop also sells cookies, banana puddings, shakes, and cinnamon rolls.