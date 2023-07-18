The price tag increases on the 2024 Fourth Fest in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) - This past year's Fourth Festival in Madisonville had a budget of just over 400 thousand dollars, but next year's event comes with the hefty price tag of 450 thousand dollars.
Many residents suggest using the money towards other events to happen all year around. Madisonville resident, Kristy Martin, says “They can also do something on Memorial day weekend, Labor Day weekend, or they can have a big back-to-school bash for the kids at Mahr Park."
In our original 44News investigation, we revealed the city was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on the three day concert series.
Despite the outcry from the public, the Tourism City Council Committee and the Tourism Advisory Board recently voted to increase the amount spent on the event to 450 thousand dollars.
The money used for the Fourth Fest is from the city's tourism and restaurant tax. The state law stipulates that money can only be used for events that generate tourism, which is why the money can not be used on projects in the community.
It's important to note city officials predicted the crowds for this year's event to be around 10 thousand a night, however the crowd size each night was dramatically smaller.
City officials also tell 44News they have never performed an economic study to study the impact on the community.