 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro City Commissioners Hear Proposal to Lower Teen Curfew

The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening.

One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area.

The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along West Third Street, West Fourth Street, Cedar Street, and Locust Street.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss a plan and budget for juvenile drug and mental health programs in Daviees County.

The Owensboro Commissioners meeting gets underway tonight at 5:00 P.M.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you