The Red Cross hosts Honoring Heroes Blood Drive for Honor Flight

The Honoring Heroes blood drive gives the opportunity for donors to come out and give blood in honor or in memory of their military heroes both young and old. This blood drive is serving as a partnership between the Red Cross and Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.
The Red Cross says they would love to have the community share their stories and tributes.
44News spoke to Donor, Valerie Davis, on why she decided to donate today, “There’s so many things that go on with Honor Flight. I am a volunteer, but I’m not always available for volunteering. So today was the perfect opportunity to come out and show my appreciation for the veterans, as well as volunteer for a wonderful organization.”
Those who come out today will be entered to win a Schnucks gift card and receive a $10 e-gift card. Mission barbeque will also be providing lunch to those who donate.
If you or someone you know is interested in donating you can sign up at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: HONORFLIGHT. You can also make an appointment by calling the Red Cross 1-800-Red-Cross.
All blood types will be accepted to encourage the community to donate the gift of life to people in need.
44News spoke with Executive Director of The American Red Cross Southwest Indiana chapter, Beth Sweeney, on why people should donate, “The need for blood is constant. Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, so we continuously have to recruit those donors to come in and give that gift of life. If we can receive several donations today, we can save potentially dozens of lives.”
Today's blood drive goal is 50 units, so they are needing all the donations they can get.
Today’s blood drive lasts from 9 A.M.- 5 P.M.
If you are unavailable to make it today, everyone is encouraged to come by Monday 10 am-4pm where you will have another chance to donate.