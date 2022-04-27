The Salvation Army of Evansville to begin annual 'War on Hunger' campaign in May

The Salvation Army is set to begin its annual "War on Hunger" campaign during the month of May.
Officials with the Salvation Army of Evansville say local efforts will begin on May 7 with a collection event at local Schnucks stores.
For over 20 years The Salvation Army has partnered with Schnucks to bring awareness and supplies to food insecurity in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties.
In 2021, the Salvation Army says it served more than 180,000 meals through its daily lunch, youth center, and food pantry programs, which are entirely locally funded and supported.
The organization says that the community's need for food assistance is now greater than ever due to things like COVID-19 and inflation.