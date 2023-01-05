 Skip to main content
The Slime Factory host grand opening in Eastland Mall

  Updated
Megan DiVenti

The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th.

The new experience will be located near JCPenny.

Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. 

Hours are as follows: 

Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM

Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM- 8:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM- 6:00 PM

Officials say this is the first location for The Slime Factory in the Midwest, which currently has locations in Washington, Florida, and New Jersey. 

