The Solar Eclipse will be in Evansville in 2024

The tri-state is expected to welcome thousands because we are in the narrow path where people can actually see the total eclipse. That’s welcome news for hotel owners.
This celestial event is expected to inspire an increase of travelers to this area. The community is already making plans to create an environment that is unique to our city.
Alexis Berggen, President and CEO of Visit Evansville, says ”Well obviously I think we are going to see a huge economic impact around the eclipse and because it does land on a Monday, we are trying to get visitors engaged to come to the community prior to Monday. Come make a weekend out of it.”
Officials say the occurrence will be about 115 miles wide, making its way across a total of 13 US states, eastern Canada, and northern Mexico.
Next year’s total solar eclipse will be the last easy opportunity to witness an event like this until 2044. The clock is ticking to get a front row seat.