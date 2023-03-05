The surprising damage one man's home took in Friday's severe weather

Friday’s high winds and heavy rain damaged power lines, ripped trees out of the ground, and flooded roads all over the Tri-state. While most homes were left with little or no damage, some people had unwelcome surprises.
In an interview with 44News, St. Joseph resident Harry Lincoln said ”my wife says “something’s in the driveway,” and we opened the door, and it was the church roof.”
The 135-year-old St. Joseph Catholic Church was seriously damaged in Friday’s storm, its entire roof being blown off. That roof flew right into Harry Lincoln’s house.
"It got real windy," Lincoln said. ”[There was] debris flying everywhere. All of a sudden, there’s just a big boom.”
The day after seeing wind gusts of up to sixty miles per hour, St. Joe Church’s across-the-street neighbor was a sight for sore eyes. Not only did the church’s roof blow into the driveway, damaging his garage, it also downed power lines in his front yard and blew along the side of his house, damaging a shed and destroying a wrought-iron fence.
After the initial impact of the roof, Lincoln said they saw debris that looked like it was coming right at them. ”The wife tried to duck down behind the counter.” Thankfully, there were no injuries in the church or Harry Lincoln’s house.