The surprising damage one man's home took in Friday's severe weather

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River above flood stage at several points over the next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 35.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 39.7 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&