...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Paducah.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points over the next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

The surprising damage one man's home took in Friday's severe weather

  • 0
The roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harry Lincoln's driveway
Josh Myers

Friday’s high winds and heavy rain damaged power lines, ripped trees out of the ground, and flooded roads all over the Tri-state. While most homes were left with little or no damage, some people had unwelcome surprises.

In an interview with 44News, St. Joseph resident Harry Lincoln said ”my wife says “something’s in the driveway,” and we opened the door, and it was the church roof.”

The 135-year-old St. Joseph Catholic Church was seriously damaged in Friday’s storm, its entire roof being blown off. That roof flew right into Harry Lincoln’s house.

"It got real windy," Lincoln said. ”[There was] debris flying everywhere. All of a sudden, there’s just a big boom.”

The day after seeing wind gusts of up to sixty miles per hour, St. Joe Church’s across-the-street neighbor was a sight for sore eyes. Not only did the church’s roof blow into the driveway, damaging his garage, it also downed power lines in his front yard and blew along the side of his house, damaging a shed and destroying a wrought-iron fence.

After the initial impact of the roof, Lincoln said they saw debris that looked like it was coming right at them. ”The wife tried to duck down behind the counter.” Thankfully, there were no injuries in the church or Harry Lincoln’s house.

