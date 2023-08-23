The University of Evansville kicks the first day off with wanting more students to get involved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With new faces, new challenges, and a sense of excitement, students at UE are ready to embark on their academic journey once again.
As the academic year kicks off, students are looking forward to engaging with diverse options of courses and programs.
This back-to-school season isn't just about notebooks and textbooks, it’s also about making lifelong friends and connections.
44News spoke with Student Orientation Leader, Madison King, on the options for getting involved, “There’s so many opportunities on campus, we have over 160 organizations on campus that people are able to join. We have the Student Organization Fair & Diversity Fest coming up where people are able to see all the organizations firsthand and get to know people.”
From academic groups to cultural clubs and everything in between, college campuses are bustling with student-run organizations eager to welcome new members.
44News spoke with Student Government Association President, Benton Simpson, on the responsibilities of the association, “The Student Government Association is a really great organization on campus. We oversee 120 different organizations, and make sure that they get budgets and have the opportunity to voice their concerns to the different University faculty and administrators.”
Getting involved in college offers a chance to pursue passions, develop leadership skills, and create lasting friendships.
From the energy of the first day to the promise of academic growth, students and faculty are ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.