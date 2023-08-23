 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The University of Evansville kicks the first day off with wanting more students to get involved

  • Updated
  • 0
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With new faces, new challenges, and a sense of excitement, students at UE are ready to embark on their academic journey once again.

As the academic year kicks off, students are looking forward to engaging with diverse options of courses and programs. 

This back-to-school season isn't just about notebooks and textbooks, it’s also about making lifelong friends and connections.

44News spoke with Student Orientation Leader, Madison King, on the options for getting involved, “There’s so many opportunities on campus, we have over 160 organizations on campus that people are able to join. We have the Student Organization Fair & Diversity Fest coming up where people are able to see all the organizations firsthand and get to know people.”

From academic groups to cultural clubs and everything in between, college campuses are bustling with student-run organizations eager to welcome new members.

44News spoke with Student Government Association President, Benton Simpson, on the responsibilities of the association, “The Student Government Association is a really great organization on campus. We oversee 120 different organizations, and make sure that they get budgets and have the opportunity to voice their concerns to the different University faculty and administrators.”

Getting involved in college offers a chance to pursue passions, develop leadership skills, and create lasting friendships. 

From the energy of the first day to the promise of academic growth, students and faculty are ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.

