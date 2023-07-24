The Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off with animals owners getting there early

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Fair officially kicks off Monday, but some animals got their tickets a little early this year.
44News spoke with Horse and Pony Club President Kate Ryan on how she got involved in the 4H with her horse.
“I actually got involved whenever a friend, one of the officers, introduced me in about 4th grade," Ryan says. "Also people from my barn went to it, I got involved in the Horse and Pony Club that way. This is Dixie, she’s 16, she’s a mare. I’ve had her for about 3 years. She's great, she’s really sweet. She does great in the area.”
All this week there will be different opportunities for owners to show off their animals during the animal shows. Featuring animals like horses, sheep, cows, llamas, and even a livestock auction on Friday.
44News spoke with 4H participant Kade Welte on why the 4H is so important to him. “I guess it’s just kind of the highlight of my year, because I bring all of my projects together and it’s a week that I get to demonstrate what I’ve worked on and have fun at the fair," Welte explains.
The fair offers a variety of other performances and activities like the motocross, a rodeo, concerts, tractor pulls, and they will end the fair with a demo derby on Saturday.
General admission is $10 per person and free admission for children 9 and under.
Parking is free in Fairgrounds lots. They also include free parking lot shuttles available in the evenings.