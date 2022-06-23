 Skip to main content
These are the 15 Republican senators who voted to pass federal gun safety legislation

  • Updated
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of 15 Senate Republicans to vote to break a filibuster on a gun safety bill.

 Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Fifteen Republican senators on Thursday joined Democrats in voting to pass a bill to address gun violence, advancing the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

The measure will next go to the House of Representatives -- where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised to bring the legislation forward "first thing" -- before it can go to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The Republicans who voted in support of the measure are the same ones who had voted to break a filibuster earlier Thursday. Those GOP senators are:

  1. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senate minority leader
  2. Roy Blunt of Missouri
  3. Richard Burr of North Carolina
  4. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
  5. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  6. Susan Collins of Maine
  7. John Cornyn of Texas
  8. Joni Ernst of Iowa
  9. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  10. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
  11. Rob Portman of Ohio
  12. Mitt Romney of Utah
  13. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  14. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
  15. Todd Young of Indiana

Of the 15, four -- Blunt, Burr, Portman and Toomey -- are retiring at the end of their terms.

This headline and story have been updated to reflect the final Senate vote.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

