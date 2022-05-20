Thieves steal copper wire from Mt. Carmel utility company, $1,000 reward offered for info

The Mt. Carmel Police Department says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a theft that happened on Friday.
According to MCPD, some thieves stole some copper wire from Mount Carmel Public Utility crews who were working to restore power in the area on Friday following Thursday night's severe weather.
The police department says that the crews left the wire on the ground as they were in the process of connecting power lines.
In that moment, police say the wire was stolen by an unknown person/persons.
The wire that was taken was in the area of Poplar and Walnut, between 1st Street and 2nd Street.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact MCPD at (618) 262-4114.